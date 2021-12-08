CDS Bipin Rawat chopper crash: Political leaders express shock, pray for safety

An IAF chopper carrying Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 others crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. While the rescue team has rescued 3 people, 5 people are said to be dead till now. The IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter was airborne from Sulur for Wellington.

“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the Indian Air Force tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the developments. According to sources, Singh will brief Parliament on the incident tomorrow.

Sources said that at least three injured people from the crash have been taken to a nearby hospital, but their identities are not confirmed yet.

The IAF has ordered an inquiry into the accident. “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” tweeted IAF.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 04:58 PM IST