CCTV Captures Fatal Collision Between Car & Bike In Telangana's Patancheruvu; 1 Killed

Hyderabad: A shocking incident has come to light from Telangana's Hyderabad, . A bike-borne man lost his life in an accident in Patancheru on Thursday after a speeding car hit him from behind.

The deceased has been identified as Mogulappa. The accident occurred at Indiramma Colony, Isnapur, when the car driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into another car and the bike ahead of him. Two people were injured and are currently undergoing treatment.

Devastating visuals of the incident have surfaced. The video shows the car losing control and first hitting another car before ramming into the biker. The front part of the car can be seen severely damaged after the accident.

Reportedly, no formal complaint has been filed in the incident. The video has gone viral on social media.