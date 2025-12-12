 Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 12, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Crown Friday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSikkim State Lottery Result: December 12, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Crown Friday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 12, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Crown Friday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Crown Friday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, December 12, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Crown Friday Weekly Lottery December 12, 2025, here:

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

FPJ Shorts
Huma Qureshi On Paparazzi Culture, Calls Them Important Amid Jaya Bachchan's 'Gandi Pant' Remark: 'We Use Them To Promote Our Films…'
Huma Qureshi On Paparazzi Culture, Calls Them Important Amid Jaya Bachchan's 'Gandi Pant' Remark: 'We Use Them To Promote Our Films…'
Palghar Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar Distributes 1,234 Hectares Of Forest Rights, Signs MoU For ‘Adi Karmayogi Fellowship’ To Boost Rural Development
Palghar Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar Distributes 1,234 Hectares Of Forest Rights, Signs MoU For ‘Adi Karmayogi Fellowship’ To Boost Rural Development
USC India Awards Celebrate India’s Innovators And Honour The Legacy Of Ratan Tata
USC India Awards Celebrate India’s Innovators And Honour The Legacy Of Ratan Tata
Bhiwandi Civic Body Asked To Submit Fresh Waste-Management Plan Under NGT Norms
Bhiwandi Civic Body Asked To Submit Fresh Waste-Management Plan Under NGT Norms

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 11, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 12, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 12, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

CCTV Captures Fatal Collision Between Car & Bike In Telangana's Patancheruvu; 1 Killed

CCTV Captures Fatal Collision Between Car & Bike In Telangana's Patancheruvu; 1 Killed

CBI Dismantles Major Transnational Cyber Crime Network At Noida

CBI Dismantles Major Transnational Cyber Crime Network At Noida

Crisis-Hit IndiGo Appoints US-Based Chief Aviation Advisors For Independent Root Cause Analysis Of...

Crisis-Hit IndiGo Appoints US-Based Chief Aviation Advisors For Independent Root Cause Analysis Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 12, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 31 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 12, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 31 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners...