CBSE private candidates exam 2021: Admit cards released on cbseit.in; click here to know more

The admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for private candidates have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on cbseit.in.

The CBSE will hold Class 10 board exams for private candidates from August 25 to September 8, and for Class 12, the exams will be held till September 15.

Steps to download the admit card:

On the homepage, click on e-PAREEKSHA 2021

Click on "ONLINE ADMIT CARD FOR PRIVATE CANDIDATE FOR COMPTT EXAMINATION 2021"

Enter the required details and submit

Download it and take the print out for future reference

This year, the number of students placed under compartment in class 10 went down by over 88 per cent since last year. According to CBSE data, a total of 17,636 students were placed under compartment in class 10. Last year, over 1.5 lakh class 10 students were placed under compartment, while the figure was 1.38 lakh in 2019.

Girls outperformed boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results announced on August 4 by securing a 0.35% higher pass percentage. This year, the pass percentage of girls stood at 99.24% against the pass percentage of boys at 98.89%. The overall pass percentage in India is 99.04%.

Of the 20,97,128 students, 20,76,997 students have passed. Over 57,824 students scored 95% and above, 2,00,962 students scored between 90-95%. Students of the transgender community secured a 100% pass percentage.

This year, the Class 10 examinations of CBSE were cancelled due to the second wave of Covid-19. The board released the assessment policy for Class 10 students, stating that the theory portion of up to 80 marks will comprise 40 marks for pre-board examinations conducted by the school, 30 marks for half-yearly or mid-term examinations and 10 marks for periodic tests or unit tests conducted by the school in the academic year.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 01:24 PM IST