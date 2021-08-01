CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: Steps to download Roll Number on cbse.gov.in

After declaring the Class 12 examination results on Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to announce the Class 10 board exam results by next week. The results will be declared on the board's official website- cbse.nic.in .

Speaking to ANI, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, "We will start working on Class 10th result from today and try to deliver it by next week." However, Bhardwaj did not confirm the date and time to declare the CBSE class 10 board results 2021.

In order to check their CBSE class 10 result online, students need to know their Roll Numbers which can be accessed on cbse.gov.in by following these steps

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Roll Number Finder 2021’

Step 3: Pick a server and click ‘Continue’

Step 4: Click on ‘Class 10'

Step 5: Key in your credentials

Step 6: Click on ‘Search Data’ to find your CBSE 10th roll number

The results will be declared on the board's official website- cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to the official website the results can also be accessed through the DigiLocker platform and the UMANG app.

According to the assessment policy of CBSE for class 10 students, 80 marks for theory will comprise 40 marks for pre-board examinations conducted by the school, 30 marks for half-yearly or mid-term examinations and 10 marks for periodic tests or unit tests conducted by the school in the academic year.

The CBSE Exam Controller also informed that the examination board has created a scheme in which it will conduct more than one exam.

"We have created a scheme in which we will conduct more than one exam. On the basis of those numbers, we will be able to deliver exam results on time in case of any pandemic-like situation in the future," Bhardwaj said.