CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams cancelled - find out latest details

As per the latest update, class 12 exams scheduled for July 1-15 have been cancelled by CBSE. The scheme has been formulated for assessment of class 12 students on the basis of last exams, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court on Thursday.

However, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta also informed the top court about a provision, he said, "as soon as conditions will be conducive, we could conduct the CBSE class 12 examinations for students who opt for it."

The remaining Class 10 board exams have also been cancelled by CBSE with no provision of re-examination and students will be assessed on the basis of performance in the last three exams, Centre informed the Supreme Court.

Solicitor General also informed the SC that Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have conveyed inability to conduct the examinations.

SC took note of Centre's submission and asked CBSE to issue fresh notification regarding Class 12 examinations. The Court will tomorrow continue hearing the case