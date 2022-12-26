CBI reopens graft case against Lalu, names Tejashwi co-accused

Former union minister Lalu Yadav and his son deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. | ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has reopened a corruption case against RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

Case dates back to Lalu's tenure as Railway min during UPA-2

The case is related to various projects of Indian Railway allotted to a prominent real estate company when he was Union railway minister during the UPA-2 government in the Centre.

The case was lodged against him in 2018 and was closed in May 2021. Besides Lalu Prasad, CBI has also named deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and his two daughters Rajini Yadav and Chanda Yadav as accused in the case.

Allegedly allotted two projects to shell companies

During his tenure as a Union railway minister, Lalu Prasad allegedly allotted two projects in Delhi and Mumbai to a shell company funded by a top real estate company of Delhi and took a property in upscale South Delhi in return.

Lalu Prasad is currently recuperating after a kidney transplant in Singapore. His daughter Rohini Acharya had donated the kidney.

BJP misusing central agencies: RJD

Reacting on the case, Jagadanand Singh, state president of RJD said: "BJP is conspiring against opposition leaders. They are misusing the Central agencies for its own vested political interest. BJP leaders are destroying the constitution and constitutional agencies. They want to lodge Lalu Prasad into jail again."

"After the kidney transplant, everyone is praying for his good health and they are conspiring against him," Singh said.

RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said: "CBI registered that case nine years after his tenure in 2018 and closed in May 2021 after it did not find any proof against him. The CBI's current move is attributed to revenge against him as the Mahagathbandhan government is gaining popularity and people's anger is creeping the Narendra Modi government."

JD(U) backs Lalu

Abhishek Jha, another spokesperson of JD-U, also blamed BJP for using CBI for its political vested interest. "BJP is using Central agencies against its political opponents. That case was closed in 2021, still it has reopened the case which is an indication of BJP vendetta politics against political opponents."

"CBI is an independent agency and it has nothing to do with the government. They have reopened a case against him as it believes that Lalu was involved in corruption. BJP has nothing to do with it. The Narendra Modi government does neither save nor frame anyone. The allegation levelled by RJD leaders against BJP is completely baseless. Lalu is currently recuperating from kidney transplant and we are hoping that he will recover soon and return Bihar soon," said Arvind Kumar Singh, BJP spokesperson.