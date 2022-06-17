e-Paper Get App

CBI raids Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother's Jodhpur residence in Fertiliser scam

Agrasen, who is a fertiliser trader, had been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate earlier in an alleged fertiliser scam.

Vibhuti SanchalaUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
CBI conducts a raid Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother's residence in Jodhpur | PTI

In a breaking development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted a raid on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother Agrasen Gehlot in his Jodhpur residence. Agrasen, who is a fertiliser trader, had been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate earlier in an alleged fertiliser scam.

Fertiliser Scam

Between 2007 and 2009, Agrasen Gehlot's firm Anupam Krishi had exported large amount of Muriate of Potash (MoP), used by Indian farmers, to foreign countries at a subsidised rate. The firm allegedly sold it to several others who in return exported it to Malaysia and Singapore disguising as 'industrial salt'.

Agrasen had then accused several middlepersons, who bought MoP from him to distribute it to farmers, of exporting it to the foreign countries.

Back then, Ashok Gehlot, during a media briefing, had alleged that the ruling saffron party at the Centre, BJP had conspired in order to topple his government in Rajasthan. "It is conspiracy by the BJP to topple my government in Rajasthan," he said.

(This is a developing story...)

