Rajasthan: Gehlot govt allots land to Adani firm to set solar power project, BJP questions decision

Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

The Congress government of Rajasthan has allotted 9479.15 bighas (2397.54 hectares) of government land to M/s Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited for setting up a 1000 Mw Solar Power Project while the BJP has questioned the decision.

"Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi constantly puts the Adani group in the dock of allegations, and the Congress that accused the Modi government of benefiting the industrialists, is itself handing over big projects to the Adani group," said Rajendra Rathore, the deputy Leader of the Opposition in the state.

Rathore has said that the 'Adani love' of the Congress government once again is showing. This has exposed the deep connection of Congress with industrialists.

Rathore also alleged the Gehlot government of flouting the Rajasthan Transparency In Public Procurement (RTPP Act) for Adani Group and said that the group has also been entrusted with the task of importing 5.79 metric tonnes of coal from Indonesia for 1042 crores through a single tender without any financial competition.

"At present, every electricity consumer in the state has to pay Adani tax of 5 paise per unit for the last 18 months which will continue for the next 18 months," said Rathore

Notably, the Gehlot cabinet has allotted the land to Adani Group in Bandha village of Jaisalmer district for setting up a 1000 Mw Solar Power Project.

The government claims that the electricity generation will increase in the state with the setting up of solar energy-based production units and create opportunities for local employment and revenue earning for the Rajasthan.

Read Also NHPC signs contract agreement with Adani Infra for EPC contract for development of 600 MW solar...