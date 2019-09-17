CBI judge Kuhar gets other Chidambaram cases too

New Delhi: Special CBI Judge O P Saini, a district and sessions judge who recently granted anticipatory bail to former union minister P Chidambaram and his son in the alleged Aircel-Maxis scam, is retiring this month end and so all cases pertaining to the scam have been transferred by Delhi High Court to another Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar, who is trying the alleged INX Media corruption cases against the father-son duo. It were the Supreme Court that had appointed Judge Saini to try all cases pertaining to the alleged 2G spectrum allocation scam on a day-to-day basis. The judge had acquitted all accused in the spectrum case in December 2017. The court had earlier also discharged former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi in Aircel-Maxis case. Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel has passed the order designating Special CBI Judge Kuhar "to undertake the trial of the said 2G Spectrum Cases in addition to matters already pending before his court." Besides INX Media cases against Chidambaram, Judge Kuhar is currently presiding over the special court to try lawmakers in Delhi who include Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivkumar, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family members, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his family members, among others.