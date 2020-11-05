CBI detains former Congress minister in Karnataka in 2016 murder case

The CBI detained the Congress leader for interrogation this morning in the case. Gowda, a BJP leader from Dharwad, was allegedly murdered at his gym on June 15, 2016. The police had arrested seven persons in connection with the case, which was handed over to the CBI. In March, the agency had informed that it has nabbed six accused in the case.

Gowda, a Zila Panchayat member, was murdered on June 15, 2016 in a gym in Saptapur in Karnataka's Dharwad. The agency took over the probe on the recommendation of the Karnataka government on September 24, 2019.

The Police had registered a case against six accused, who are all residents of Dharwad. After taking over the investigation on September 24 last year, the CBI arrested eight persons, of whom seven are in judicial custody and one is out on bail.