CBI conducts searches in 34th national games scam case | ANI

PATNA: Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday raided 18 places in different parts of the country to probe the irregularities in the purchase of materials for the 34th National games held in Jharkhand in January 2011.

CBI searched the residential and official premises of the working president of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee, Bandhu Tirkey, who was education minister in 2011.

The office of the Jharkhand Olympic association at Ranchi and the residential premises of its secretary at Bokaro and Patna was also searched

CBI officials searched two places in Noida and one in New Delhi.

Tirkey was disqualified as MLA following his conviction in the scam which was earlier investigated and prosecuted by the Anti Corruption Bureau.

The election commission of India has notified the by-election of the Mandar constituency next month as the seat had fallen vacant following Bandhu's conviction.

Among the accused named in the case are a senior advocate and former MP from Jharkhand, R K Anand, former director of sports, P C Mishra, Madhusudan Pathak and Vipin Kumar Singh, officers of the organising committee of the National Games events held at Ranchi, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur and Maithan in Jharkhand

Last month, Jharkhand High Court ordered a CBI probe into the scam.