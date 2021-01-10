CBI arrests 2 for selling child sexual abuse material through social media

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested two Delhi-based persons for alleged sale and purchase of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) through social media platforms, officials said Sunday.

They said Neeraj Kumar Yadav, an engineer by education, and Kuljeet Singh Makan were taken into custody by a special unit of the agency that handles child abuse crimes.

The duo has been arrested in connection with an ongoing case against them, and the competent court has sent them to judicial custody till January 22, the officials said.

CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said the accused had allegedly advertised the sale of CSAM on Instagram with payments to be made through digital applications such as Paytm, Google Pay and others.