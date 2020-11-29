Bhind kidnapping case: CBI puts lover boy behind bars; arrested after 3 yrs

BHOPAL: A young man from Uttar Pradesh has landed in the custody of the CBI three years after he had eloped with a teenager from Bhind in Madhya Pradesh. They married and are now the parents of a two-and-a-half-year old boy. The couple, who was living in Patiala district of Punjab, was traced by the CBI on the orders of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Arun Pal of Dhoota village of Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh was in love with a teenager of the same village. When her family came to know of their affair, the girl was sent off to her aunt’s place at Raun in Bhind district. Arun Pal reached Raun on his bike and eloped with her.

The girl’s family lodged a report of abduction with police. However, when the police of both Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh failed to trace her, the family moved the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The CBI traced the couple and arrested the husband on Tuesday who was presented before a Patiala court for transit remand. Later, he was presented before the CBI court in Indore and was taken on remand by the agency for four days.

How did CBI get it?

The girl had eloped with her lover in 2017 and the CBI had registered a case of abduction against the man in January 2020 on the orders of the High Court. The CBI took 11 months to trace them. And the way it was done was quite interesting. The CBI somehow managed to lay its hands on the Aadhaar card of Arun. The agency then inquired from the banks whether any account had been opened using the card. It was revealed that an account was opened using the card at Rajpura, a town in Patiala district of Punjab. The cops reached there and asked the bank officials to ask Arun to come to the bank. The excuse was that one of the currency notes deposited by him in the cash deposit machine was counterfeit and that it would have to be destroyed in his presence. The trick worked. Arun reached the bank was taken into custody.

The woman was presented before High Court. As she refused to go to her parents’ place, she was sent to a Nari Niketan, along with two-and-a- half-year old boy by the court as an interim arrangement.