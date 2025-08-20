Caught On CCTV: Man Falls From 2nd Floor Of House While Repairing Dish Cable In Rajasthan's Ajmer

CCTV screengrab | Instagram/@padam_kothari_news

Ajmer: A chilling CCTV footage has surfaced from Rajasthan's Ajmer. The video shows a man losing his balance and falling from the second floor of a house and directly hitting the ground.

The man, who fell approximately 20 feet within seconds, sustained serious head and back injuries. The footage captures the moment of the fall and within seconds, bystanders are seen rushing towards him to help him. The incident occurred on Tuesday during the afternoon hours.

The man has been identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Yadav, a resident of Azad Nagar in Kishangarh. Yadav works with dish network as a technician. The incident happened when Sanjay was repairing dish cable in a house in Madanganj at around 2 PM on Tuesday. According to his brother Devanand Yadav, Sanjay fell from the second floor during the repair work. It is not known how he suddenly fell down.

Locals rushed him to a nearby private hospital. The doctor said that the young man has suffered back and rib injuries. His condition remains critical. No complaint has been lodged with the police regarding the incident.

It is yet to be confirmed whether Yadav suffered an electric shock that caused him to lose his balance and fall.