 Caught On Cam: Man Stabs Woman Multiple Times With Knife In Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar After She Calls Him 'Crazy'
Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
article-image

Delhi police have apprehended a man identified as Aman, who allegedly stabbed a woman in broad daylight in Mukherjee Nagar on Friday. The incident, captured on CCTV, went viral on social media, shocking viewers with its brutality.

Accused driven by anger

Aman, a resident of the area working as a cook in a nearby paying guest accommodation, confessed to the police that he was driven by anger when he attacked the woman. According to him, he had been subjected to mockery and taunts the victim who allegedly called him 'crazy'. This provocation led him to lash out, grabbing a knife from a nearby vendor and assaulting the woman.

Watch the video below

Victim sustains minor injuries

Fortunately, the swift intervention of a passerby prevented severe harm to the victim, who reportedly escaped with minor injuries and is now out of danger. The CCTV footage shows Aman rushing towards the woman, knocking her to the ground, and repeatedly stabbing her before bystanders intervened.

Further investigation revealed that the victim, a resident of Jaffrabad, frequented a nearby library for studying. Aman's anger towards her allegedly stemmed from her purported mockery.

