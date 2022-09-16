Cattle smuggling case: CBI again at TMC's Anubrata Mondal residence to question his daughter Sukanya

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal | File

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday once again raided Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Anubrata Mondal's residence in Birbhum's Bolpur area in the cattle smuggling case. The CBI investigators, led by Sushant Bhattacharya, are also interrogating Anubrata's daughter Sukanya.

Anubrata Mondal, a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was arrested last week in connection with the cattle smuggling case in 2020. Earlier, he was sent to the CBI custody till August 20.

The TMC leader had been summoned several times by the CBI, however, he had evaded citing health issues. He was finally arrested on August 11 from his Bolpur residence and was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the CBI Special Court.

A special CBI court judge has alleged that he has received a letter threatening to implicate his family in drug smuggling cases if he didn't grant bail to Mondal. Rajesh Chakraborty, a judge at the Asansol Special CBI court, alleged that the letter was signed by one Bappa Chatterjee.