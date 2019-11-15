Catering tariffs upwardly revised: Indian Railways

New Delhi: The catering tariffs of food items in Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and mail/express trains have been upwardly revised based on an order issued in this regard by the Railway Board.

The revised menu and tariff for pre-paid Rajdhani/Shatabdi/Duronto trains shall be made available after a period of 15 days for train-wise calculation.

The catering charges will be made applicable 120 days after the issue of the circular by Railway Board.