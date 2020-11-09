India

Cases dip in Karnataka, but experts warn of second wave of infections

By Shankar Raj

As of November 7, nearly 95% of the 8.4 lakh Covid patients had recovered and the case fatality rate is 1.3%, which is better than the national average

Kamal Kishore

Bengaluru: New cases are fast dipping and have touched mid-July levels when the pandemic was beginning to spike in Karnataka. However, experts warn that the state may face a second wave of infections in the next 60-90 days.

Dr CN Manjunath, chairperson, state Covid-19 expert committee, was quoted in the media as saying, “Cases have been steadily coming down in the past three weeks. While this is a good trend, the focus on prevention must continue. Going by what has happened in Europe and Maharashtra, a second wave of infections is expected in 60 to 90 days of dip of the first wave.”

However, the recently released sero survey showed that several districts have low prevalence.

