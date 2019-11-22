Case filed against AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi for 'going back to' his '15 minutes to finish 100 crore Hindus' threat

Hyderabad: Saidabad police on Friday registered a case against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi following court's order for his controversial '15 minute' threat at a meeting in Karimnagar in July earlier this year.

"A case has been registered in Saidabad Police Station following court's order against AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi for making controversial comments in a public meeting held in Karimnagar earlier. Case registered under Sections 153(A), 153(B) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is on," Srinivas, Circle Inspector, Saidabad Police Station told ANI over the phone.

According to Karunasagar, advocate, and petitioner in the matter, "On Thursday court had ordered Saidabad Police Station to register a case on my complaint against Akbaruddin Owaisi under Sections 153(A), 153(B) and 506 of the IPC for his controversial comments repeating his '15 Minute' threat at a meeting in Karimnagar and asked to file a report by December 23."

In the 15-minute comment, made in 2013, Owaisi had said that if the police were removed for 15 minutes, we (Muslims) would finish 100 crore Hindus.

He added, "Owaisi speaking at a public meeting 'Jalsa-e-Yaade Fakhr-E-Millat (A.R)' At NN Garden Function Hall, at Karimnagar on July 23, said, 'RSS can never even think of touching us, people only scare those who get scared easily and the world is scared of those who know how to scare people off'. He further went on to go back to his 2012 remark and said, 'You know why they hate me? Because they are yet to overcome the 15 minutes comment'. This not only promotes communal disturbance but also promotes enmity between Hindus and Muslims at large."

Back in July, Bajrang Dal and VHP too had lodged a police complaint about the statements made by Owaisi in Karimnagar.