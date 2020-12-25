Car towed away with boy in it

Bengaluru

In a bizarre incident, the traffic police towed away a car with a seated 7-year-old boy.

The incident took place in Mangaluru on Thursday. According to reports, the boy’s mother Divya and elder brother went to a nearby shop. Since the lady had left her cellphone in the car, the chauffeur went to deliver it leaving the boy unaccompanied for a short while. On their return, they were shocked to find the car and the boy missing.

CCTV footage revealed their car, with the boy, was towed away by the traffic cops for a parking violation. The police reportedly did not notice the boy as the car had tinted glasses.

Divya went to the Mangaluru East police station and was relieved to find the boy unharmed.

Speaking to media, ACP (traffic), MA Nagaraj, said, “We had to tow the car as it was parked on the footpath. The boy is 7 and should not have been left locked in the car. He must have been sleeping, and there is no way we could have seen inside as the car had tinted windows. Thankfully, there was no unfortunate incident as the woman came to police station in 15 minutes.”