Captain Vikram Batra Birth Anniversary: A look at the Kargil War hero's eternal love story with Dimple Cheema

Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra was born on September 9, 1974, in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh.

Besides being brilliant at studies, he was good at sports and represented his school at the national level during the Youth Parliamentary competitions.

Captain Batra, a soldier in the 13th battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, was one of the bravest souls India had and his contribution in the 1999 Kargil War is commendable.

He valiantly led his troops and fought the infiltrating Pakistani army tooth and tail. From braving bullets to physical blows, he had commanded a team of exemplary bravehearts.

Vikram Batra was posthumously conferred with the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honor on August 15, 1999, at the 52nd anniversary of India's independence. His father GL Batra received the honor from late President of India, KR Narayan.

Love Story with Dimple Cheema

Captain Batra's love story with Dimple Cheema is as fascinating as his career.

Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema first met at the Punjab University in 1995. Eventually, they fell in love. However, Batra wanted to join the Indian Army and he left his education and headed for the same.

Despite being away from each other, their love for each other grew stronger. They were actually waiting to tie the knot post his return from Kargil.

Their bond became stronger when Vikram Batra used to return home during his breaks. Once, Vikram Batra held Dimple's dupatta while doing parikrama at a Gurudwara and called it their marriage. Not only this, he had also applied sindoor of his own blood before leaving for the Kargil War.

This was to reassure her that they are meant to be together.

But destiny had other plans. Batra was martyred in the Kargil War on July 7, 1999. Dimple then decided to never get married in her life. She celebrates her memories with Vikram Batra and lives as his widow.

In one of her interviews she had stated, "I never felt detached from him even for a single day." This reflects the beauty and strength of their love.

