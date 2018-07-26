Kargil Vijay Diwas: Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema’s love story is a touching tale of pure sacrifice for nation

The couple used to be apart a lot because of Batra’s mission and whenever she used to get pressurised for getting married, he would always tell her, “Take care of what you like, or you will be forced to like what you get.” It was a ritual for the couple to visit the Mansa Devi temple and Gurudwara Sri Nada Sahab. During one such visit, while doing parikrama, he was holding her dupatta and on completing the parikrama said, “Congratulations, Mrs Batra!” On one of his next visits, when Dimple raised her concern of marriage, he took a blade out of his wallet, cut his thumb and filled her ‘maang’ with his blood. Though the couple had only four years of association, Dimple is living her life in the loving memories of her beloved Captain Batra.