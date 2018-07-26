Kargil Vijay Diwas: Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema’s love story is a touching tale of pure sacrifice for nation

“Ya toh tiranga lehra ke aaunga,
ya tirange mein lipta chala aaunga,
lekin vapas jarur aaunga.”
These lines by Captain Vikram Batra perfectly sums up the spirit with which our Indian Army jawans fight at the border. Inducted as a lieutenant in the 13 JAK Rifles on December 6, 1997, Captain Batra was promoted to the rank of Captain during the Kargil war. The intercepted messaged from the Pakistans Army reveals that Batra was called ‘Sher Shah’ by them for his fearless attitude. He earned immortality on July 7, 1999, in the Kargil war defending his country and his fellow soldiers. In 1999, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra.
We all have come across the catchy tagline of cold-drink brand Pepsi which reads, ‘Yeh Dil Maange More!’ But you will be surprised to know that Batra used the line at the Tiger Hill during the Kargil war as the success signal for his company.
Captain Batra had plans to marry his girlfriend Dimple Cheema once he came back from the war, he never did. But his death wasn’t the end of this beautiful love story. In an interview with The Quint, Dimple expresses how his loved has shaped her life and how will it stay with her forever and ever. Dimple and Vikram first met in 1995 at Punjab University, where both of them were enrolled under MA English. In 1996, Vikram moved to Dehradun after his selection to the Indian Military Academy. But the Sher Shah whom the enemy feared was a filmy romantic by heart.
The couple used to be apart a lot because of Batra’s mission and whenever she used to get pressurised for getting married, he would always tell her, “Take care of what you like, or you will be forced to like what you get.” It was a ritual for the couple to visit the Mansa Devi temple and Gurudwara Sri Nada Sahab. During one such visit, while doing parikrama, he was holding her dupatta and on completing the parikrama said, “Congratulations, Mrs Batra!” On one of his next visits, when Dimple raised her concern of marriage, he took a blade out of his wallet, cut his thumb and filled her ‘maang’ with his blood. Though the couple had only four years of association, Dimple is living her life in the loving memories of her beloved Captain Batra.
In The Quint’s interview, Dimple says, “Not a single day in the past 17 years, have I felt detached from you. It feels as if you are away on a posting. I feel so proud when people talk about your accomplishments. But along with that, there is some regret in the corner of my heart. You should have been here, sharing, listening to the stories of your brave deeds, of how you are an inspiration to the youth of today. I know in my heart that we are going to meet again, it’s just a matter of time.”
On July 7, 1999, when Captain Vikram Batra lost his life at the Kargil War, it was not one but two souls who sacrificed their ‘everything’ at the altar of the duty.
Kargil Vijay Diwas
Kargil Vijay Diwas, named after the success of Operation Vijay, is celebrated on July 26 every year in honour of the Kargil War Heroes. On July 26, 1999, Indian Army evicted Pakistani’s intruders and succeeded in recapturing the Tiger Hill and other posts which had been lost to Pakistani intruders. The war was fought for more than 60 days and ended on July 26 and resulted in the loss of 527 brave hearts who laid their life for the country. These brave hearts served their country in the true sense and honoured their motherland by protecting it with all their strength. Every year, the Prime Minister of India pays homage to the Kargil martyrs at Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)