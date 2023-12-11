 Captain Fatima Wasim Becomes Indian Army's 1st Woman Medical Officer To Be Deployed At Siachen Glacier
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCaptain Fatima Wasim Becomes Indian Army's 1st Woman Medical Officer To Be Deployed At Siachen Glacier

Captain Fatima Wasim Becomes Indian Army's 1st Woman Medical Officer To Be Deployed At Siachen Glacier

The Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps uploaded a video highlighting Captain Fatima Wasim's achievement and celebrating it.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Captain Fatima Wasim | Fire Fury Corps/ X

Captain Fatima Wasim of the Siachen Warriors created history by becoming the first woman medical officer to be deployed to an operational post on the Siachen Glacier, said the Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps in a post on X.

"She (Captain Fatima Wasim) was inducted to a post at an altitude of 15,200 feet after undergoing rigorous training at Siachen Battle School, which speaks of her indomitable spirit and high motivation," Fire and Fury Corps posted on X. The Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps also uploaded a video in the post to further highlight Captain Fatima Wasim's achievement and celebrate it.

Earlier this month, Captain Geetika Koul from the Snow Leopard Brigade became the first woman medical officer of the Indian Army to be deployed at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen, after successfully completing the induction training at Siachen Battle School.

Siachen Glacier is known as the highest-altitude battle site in the world and is situated near the Indo-Pak Line of Control. It is the largest glacier in India and the second-largest in the world. It is the highest battleground on earth.

Read Also
Pune: Indian Army's 'Southern Star Vijay Run 2023' Set For December 16; Here's All You Need To Know...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2 AC Coach On Howrah-Haridwar Train 'Hijacked' By Ticketless Passengers; Rail Seva Replies To Viral...

2 AC Coach On Howrah-Haridwar Train 'Hijacked' By Ticketless Passengers; Rail Seva Replies To Viral...

Another Cross-Border Love Story: Pakistani Woman Applies For Visa To Marry Facebook Friend In India

Another Cross-Border Love Story: Pakistani Woman Applies For Visa To Marry Facebook Friend In India

Captain Fatima Wasim Becomes Indian Army's 1st Woman Medical Officer To Be Deployed At Siachen...

Captain Fatima Wasim Becomes Indian Army's 1st Woman Medical Officer To Be Deployed At Siachen...

TMC Leader Mahua Moitra Moves Supreme Court Against Her Expulsion From Lok Sabha

TMC Leader Mahua Moitra Moves Supreme Court Against Her Expulsion From Lok Sabha

Bihar Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Shot In The Head While Going To Coaching In Patna

Bihar Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Shot In The Head While Going To Coaching In Patna