'If We're To Achieve Goal Of Good Governance, We Must Make Justice Accessible And Swift': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday attended the 42nd conference of Uttar Pradesh Judicial Services Association and emphasised that if the country has to achieve the goal of good governance, then it must make justice "accessible" and "swift".

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister expressed pride that the Allahabad High Court is the country's biggest high court in terms of sanctioned strength of Judges and also has the highest working strength among all High Courts.

"In its 102 years of history, the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service Association has achieved many accomplishments. The judicial officers present here are a testament to unity, mutual cooperation and professional efficiency. I extend my warm greetings to you all on this occasion. It is a matter of pride that the country's biggest high court is located in our state," CM Yogi said.

Chief Minister Yogi further underlined that collective progress at every level contributes to national development.

"Prime Minister Modi has united the people of the country with the resolve of a developed India...If we are working in the state, then a developed Uttar Pradesh will contribute to a developed India. If we are working in the district, then a developed district will contribute to a developed Uttar Pradesh...If we are to achieve the goal of good governance, we must make justice accessible and swift..." he stressed.

The Chief Minister also announced the provision of a Rs 50 crore corpus fund to the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service Association on this occasion.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the event organised for former CM Kalyan Singh on the latter's death anniversary and paid his respects to "Babuji", praising his tenure as Health Minister as well.

"In 1977, as Health Minister and in 1990 as the Chief Minister of UP, Babuji showed how good governance could be brought to the state and how the rule of law could be established here. In his short regime, he demonstrated how heritage and development can coexist," Adityanath said while addressing the gathering at the third 'Hindu Gaurav Diwas' event here.

