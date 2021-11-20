Captain Amarinder Singh likely to form alliance with BJP for upcoming Punjab Assembly polls: Report

Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is expected to form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the next year's Punjab Assembly elections.

The rumours started picking up pace after the former Chief Minister lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that the Centre would soon repeal the three controversial farm laws.

Amarinder Singh on November 2 resigned from the Congress and sent a seven-page letter to party President Sonia Gandhi. He named his party the 'Punjab Lok Congress'. He had quit as the chief minister in September after a power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu.

Thanking PM Modi for repealing the laws, Captain Amarinder Singh's media aide quoted him saying, "Huge huge day for all of us in Punjab. I'd been pursuing the matter with Centre for last 1+ year & had met @narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji requesting them to heed the voice of our annadaatas. Really happy they've heard farmers & understood our concerns."



He went on to add, "This has not only come as huge relief to farmers but has paved way for Punjab's progress. I look forward to working closely with @BJP4India led centre for development of Kisans. I promise Punjab's people I won't rest till I wipe every tear from every single eye."



According to a report, after the announcement by PM Modi about the Centre's decision to take back its farm laws, Capt Amarinder Singh said that that his party is ready to hold talks with the BJP on seat sharing for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.



Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 04:14 PM IST