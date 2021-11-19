Amarinder Singh thanks PM Modi for announcement of repealing farm laws, says look forward to work with BJP

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his announcement that the government has decided to repeal the Centre's three farm laws.

"Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah," Amarinder Singh said in a tweet.

According to Hindustan Times, after the announcement by PM Modi about the Centre's decision to take back its farm laws, Capt Amarinder Singh said that that his party is ready to hold talks with the BJP on seat sharing for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Punjab.

“This has not only come as a huge relief for farmers but has paved the way for Punjab’s progress. I look forward to working closely with the BJP-led Centre for the development of farmers. I promise Punjab’s people I won’t rest till I wipe every tear from every single eye,” Capt Amarinder was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Amarinder Singh on November 2 resigned from the Congress and sent a seven-page letter to party President Sonia Gandhi. He named his party the Punjab Lok Congress. He had quit as the chief minister in September after a power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Sidhu.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi said the three farm laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts". The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 12:14 PM IST