'Must not be politicised': Amarinder Singh after Punjab Assembly passes resolution against Centre’s BSF order

The Punjab Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution against the Centre’s notification that extended the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF), calling it an “insult” to the state police and seeking its withdrawal.

The House unanimously passed the resolution “rejecting” the Centre’s order in the absence of the only two BJP members of the state assembly.

The resolution was moved by Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

It stated that “Punjab is a land of martyrs”, “they have made exemplary sacrifices in our country’s freedom struggle”.

“Punjab police is a unique patriotic force which has contributed immensely in maintaining the unity and integrity of the country. As per the Constitution of India, maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the state government and for this purpose, Government of Punjab is fully competent," the resolution stated.

“The decision of extending the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km by the Union Government is an expression of distrust towards the state Police and people of Punjab. This is their insult too,” it added.

Meanwhile, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the issue must not be politicised as it concerns national security.

Taking to Twitter, Singh said: "Extending operational jurisdiction of BSF neither infringes upon federal authority of Punjab, nor questions competence of state police in maintaining law n order, as some vested political interests are trying to make out. It concerns national security; must not be politicised."

"Unfortunately people playing up the issue are unable to make out the difference between law & order and national security. BSF like Punjab Police is our own force and not an external or foreign army coming to occupy our land," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 05:42 PM IST