Captain Amarinder Singh has voice, to take a call on political future with BJP, says Dushyant Gautam

New Delhi: BJP National General Secretary and the party's in charge of Punjab Dushyant Gautam said former state Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has a voice of his own and will decide for himself whether he wants to join the BJP after his "humiliation" by the Congress, which elected a new Chief Minister recently, ahead of upcoming assembly in the state.

Putting a halt to speculations about Captain Amarinder Singh's political future, BJP in charge of Punjab and national General Secretary Dushyant Gautam said the former Chief Minister will decide if he wants to join the party or not as he has a voice of his own After the resignation of Amarinder Singh from the top post in Punjab, months before the Legislative Assembly elections Punjab, speculation was rife that the former Chief Minister will join BJP.

Answering a query over Captain's future with BJP, Gautam said, "I will not be able to answer at this point, as I don't hold the authority to make such a decision. This will be the party high command's decision. Moreover, Captain has his own voice, he will decide what he has to do and what not to do." The statement came in the backdrop of Captain's resignation as Punjab chief minister on Saturday.

Gautam also took a dig at Punjab Pradesh Congress Commitee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu over Amarinder Singh's allegations of Sidhu having a connection with Pakistan and said he believes in the patriotism of Captain.

"I am not raising any question on the national devotion of Captain Amarinder Singh. I have seen them (Captain and Sidhu) very closely, it is a different matter that they did not meet the expectations of the people, and could not fulfil the promises of the Public. But the matter of Pakistan and India When we talk about the border area, I sincerely believe in Amarendra Singh that he cannot oppose the nation," the BJP leader added.

Hours after resigning as Punjab Chief Minister, Capt Amarinder Singh said he will oppose any move to make Navjot Singh Sidhu chief ministerial face of the party in the state, saying that he is going to be a disaster and that he has a connection with Pakistan establishment.

Capt Amarinder Singh told ANI in an exclusive interview that he will oppose any move to make Sidhu chief ministerial face for reasons of national security.

He also termed Sidhu, who is Punjab Congress chief, as "incompetent".

Capt Amarinder Singh said Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is Sidhu's "friend".

"He is friends with Imran Khan and General Bajwa. Daily so many drones, weapons, explosives, grenades, pistols, rifles, AK47s, RDX, heroines are coming (in Punjab). Where is all this coming from, from Pakistan....when he knows the bigwigs from Pakistan and we share a 600 km border with Pakistan, it is a matter of national security," Amarinder Singh said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 02:44 PM IST