Capt Amarinder Singh meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi; here's what they discussed

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's meeting with Unon Home Minister Amit Shah had led to speculations of the vetran Congress leader joining the Bharatiya Janta Party, however, Singh rested all the rumors. Amarinder Singh during his meeting with Amit Shah discussed prolonged farmers’ agitation against Centre's Farm Laws and urged him to resolve crisis urgently with repeal of the laws and guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification."

Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thakral in a tweet informed about the meeting and wrote,"Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers’ agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification."

The meeting took place amid efforts of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to make the contest in the forthcoming assembly polls in the state wide open.

The BJP faces a formidable political challenge in the state from ruling Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and SAD-BSP combine. Shiromani Akali Dal was a trusted partner of BJP in Punjab but parted ways over its opposition to farm laws.

Amarinder Singh, who stepped down as Chief Minister earlier this month, had reached Delhi on Tuesday. The Congress leader had told reporters on his arrival in the national capital that he had come to Delhi to vacate Kapurthala House. He had also said that he was not going to meet any political leader.

Singh's visit to Delhi has coincided with Congress in Punjab reeling under fresh crisis following the resignation of PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday. A minister and some other leaders considered loyal to Sidhu also subsequently resigned.

Capt Amarinder Singh had taken a dig at Sidhu over his resignation, saying that he is not a stable man."I told you so...he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," Amarinder Singh had said in a tweet.

While stepping down as chief minister, Amarinder Singh had slammed the party leadership saying he had been let down.

The former chief minister had also said that he felt "humiliated" adding that he had been summoned thrice by the central leadership in the past two months.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 08:48 PM IST