'Can't we credit our tech wizards?': Anand Mahindra after discovery of missing moon lander by Shanmuga Subramanian

After Chennai-based techie Shanmuga Subramanian (also known as Shan) discovered the Chandrayaan 2's Vikram lander on the surface of the moon, many of the headlines seemed to gloss over the fact.
While it cannot be said that he was not credited him for his find, many said that he had "helped" NASA find the lander, or that the space body had discovered the missing lander.
Indeed, even NASA had tweeted earlier saying that "the #Chandrayaan2 Vikram lander has been found by our @NASAMoon mission, the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter."
Now, Anand Mahindra has taken to Twitter to call out those who he believes are not giving due credit to Subramanian.
On Tuesday morning Subramanian had tweeted stating that NASA had credited him "for finding Vikram Lander on Moon's surface".
Mahindra responded to the tweet by asking why Subramanian was not getting the credit he deserves.
"Why aren’t the headlines reading ‘Indian engineer discovers Vikram Lander debris. NASA confirms finding?’ Can’t we give enough credit to our own tech wizards?" he asked.
Not everyone was in agreement however. As one Twitter user put it, "He used NASA's images to find location. Now do you think it's possible without those maps?"
"Don't be salty," the user told Mahindra.
The latter however had a ready response.
Citing India's ancient invention of the concept of 'zero', Mahindra said that in that case "every prize-winning mathematician should give the credit to India".
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)