'Can't let parents bear my medical cost': Delhi man inhales poisonous gas to kill himself in hotel room |

A 24-year-old security guard allegedly killed himself at a hotel room in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

It is suspected that he inhaled a poisonous gas to end his life, according to authorities.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Nitesh Kumar, a resident of Malikpur Village in Model Town.

Kumar was discovered dead on Tuesday around 12 pm inside a room of the hotel where he had checked in at 5 pm on Monday, they said.

Kumar found dead with plastic bag wrapped around his face

According to the police, he arrived at the hotel carrying a small bag and he was found dead with a plastic bag wrapped around his face which through a tube was connected to a small oxygen cylinder.

A suicide note was also found in the hotel room wherein the deceased mentioned that he cannot let his parents bear the expense of his illness.

"In the letter, the deceased expressed that he was upset due to his prolonged illness and the bills incurred by his treatment," said the official.

Postmortem to reveal exact cause of death

The postmortem report will reveal the exact details of his death, a senior police officer said.

"He searched on the internet to learn ways to end life and saw many videos online for painless ways to die," the officer added.

Legal action has been initiated in the matter, police said, adding further enquiry is underway.

Police said Kumar was working as a security guard for the past three-four months.

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)