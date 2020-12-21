Can '#NamasteBoris' spread '#COVID20'? — Twitter worried over UK PM's India visit for Republic Day parade amid fears of new virus strain

Johnson, for his part, will be travelling to India in January next year as the chief guest of the Republic Day parade here. However, with the alarming development over the new virus strain in the UK, the leader's visit could be a cause of concern for New Delhi.

However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation as to whether there will be any sort of restrictions — as far as UK PM Boris Johnson's India visit in January is concerned.

Currently, scientists and researchers are trying to understand the exact nature of this new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which caused COVID-19. It is presently believed that the new strain is 70% more infectious than the other earlier variants, and that almost 60% of the new COVID-19 cases in London have been caused by it.

However, in Boris Johnson's own words, "it is still too early to tell". There is no evidence currently in place to suggest that the new variant is more deadly, although the aforementioned fact is currently being monitored by experts.

The UK PM is also scheduled to chair an emergency meeting to review the situation after several countries across the world have either suspended or temporarily halted flights to and fro from Britain following the discovery of the highly infectious new mutant COVID-19 strain. The Union Health Ministry in Inda has also called for a high-level meeting on Monday to discuss the new coronavirus strain found in the United Kingdom.

Any potential notification regarding Boris Johnson's India visit will have to await official confirmation for now.