 Calcutta HC Restrains TMC’s Programme to Gherao Homes Of BJP Leaders On August 5
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCalcutta HC Restrains TMC’s Programme to Gherao Homes Of BJP Leaders On August 5

Calcutta HC Restrains TMC’s Programme to Gherao Homes Of BJP Leaders On August 5

"The respondents and all concerned are restrained from any such protest or gheraoing or blocking of traffic, inconveniencing the general public on August 5," a division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam directed.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 31, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Calcutta High Court |

Kolkata, Jul 31: The Calcutta High Court on Monday restrained the ruling Trinamool Congress's August 5 programme to gherao homes of BJP leaders in West Bengal. Petitioner Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of opposition in West Bengal assembly, claimed that while TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee called for the gherao from the TMC's July 21 rally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vetted the call in her speech from the same dais.

"The respondents and all concerned are restrained from any such protest or gheraoing or blocking of traffic, inconveniencing the general public on August 5," a division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam directed.

Read Also
West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari Moves Calcutta HC Over 'Non-Requisition' Of Central Forces For Rural...
article-image

Abhishek, TMC's Diamond Harbour MP, called for a gherao of houses of all BJP leaders to demand the release of funds due to West Bengal by the Centre. The chief minister, however, said that the protest should be held 100 metres away from the homes of BJP leaders. Claiming that the protest was commanded by Abhishek and affirmed by the chief minister, Adhikari urged that no rally should be permitted to take place.

The court directed the respondents to file affidavits in support of their contention against the PIL by Adhikari within 10 days, and said that the matter will be heard again after two weeks. The lawyer appearing for Abhishek said that the gherao will be symbolic and would have been held 100 metres away from the homes of the BJP leaders.

Read Also
Calcutta HC Slams Mamata Banerjee Govt Over Desperation To Stop NIA Probe Into Ram Navami Clashes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Calcutta HC Restrains TMC’s Programme to Gherao Homes Of BJP Leaders On August 5

Calcutta HC Restrains TMC’s Programme to Gherao Homes Of BJP Leaders On August 5

Haryana: Clashes Erupt Between 2 Groups In Mewat; Visuals Surface

Haryana: Clashes Erupt Between 2 Groups In Mewat; Visuals Surface

UP Crime: Class X Student Stabbed To Death In Kanpur School; Visuals Surface

UP Crime: Class X Student Stabbed To Death In Kanpur School; Visuals Surface

Delhi Crime: YouTube-Inspired Gang Busted While Trying To Extort ₹ 40L From Man In Dwarka

Delhi Crime: YouTube-Inspired Gang Busted While Trying To Extort ₹ 40L From Man In Dwarka

India Looming Under Terror Threat As Around 200 Al Qaeda Fighters Active In The Country, Says UN...

India Looming Under Terror Threat As Around 200 Al Qaeda Fighters Active In The Country, Says UN...