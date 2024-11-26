 Cabinet Approves PAN 2.0 Project: Key Highlights For Taxpayers
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the Income Tax Department’s PAN 2.0 Project. This project aims to streamline and modernize the process of issuing and managing PAN and TAN, making it more user-friendly and efficient.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Cabinet Approves PAN 2.0 Project to Streamline Taxpayer Services | Representational Image

With existing PAN database of 78 crore PANs and 73.28 lakh TANs, the project addresses the requirements of taxpayers, focusing on consolidation of multiple platforms/portals and efficient services to PAN/ TAN holders.

Currently, PAN-related services are spread across three different platforms: the e-Filing Portal, UTIITSL Portal, and Protean e-Gov Portal. With the implementation of PAN 2.0, all these services will be integrated into a single, unified portal.

This one-stop platform will handle comprehensively issues/matters related to PAN and TAN, including application, updates, corrections, Aadhaar-PAN linking, re-issuance requests, and even online PAN validation. By doing so, the Income Tax Department endeavours to simplify processes, eliminate delays, and improve grievance redressal mechanisms.

The PAN 2.0 Project is also a significant step toward aligning with the Digital India initiative. It focuses on eco-friendly, paperless processes while establishing PAN as a common identifier for all digital systems of specified Government agencies.

Key features of PAN 2.0:

• A single portal for all PAN/TAN-related services to simplify access for users.

• Eco-friendly paperless less processes to reduce paperwork.

• PAN will be issued free of cost, with quicker processing times.

• Personal and demographic data will be protected through enhanced security measures, including a PAN Data Vault.

• A dedicated call center and helpdesk to address user queries and issues.

This upgrade is designed to enhance the overall experience for taxpayers by ensuring faster service delivery, effective grievance redressal, and better protection of sensitive data. The project will also make it easier for users to apply for PAN/TAN online, update their details, and validate PAN information digitally.

PAN 2.0: A Game-Changer For Taxpayers? What The New System Means For You
article-image

By consolidating and re-engineering these processes, the Income Tax Department has taken a significant move towards creating a seamless, transparent, and inclusive system for taxpayers.

For providing further clarity, a FAQ document has been prepared which is attached herewith.

