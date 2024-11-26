 PAN 2.0: A Game-Changer For Taxpayers? What The New System Means For You
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPAN 2.0: A Game-Changer For Taxpayers? What The New System Means For You

PAN 2.0: A Game-Changer For Taxpayers? What The New System Means For You

In a simple words, the PAN 2.0 project is a modernisation of the existing Permanent Account Number (PAN) system

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
article-image
PAN 2.0: A Game-Changer For Taxpayers? What The New System Means For You |

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday (November 25) made a major announcement related to PAN Card. As of now, many of you might be aware with the latest development.

The centre has given the green light to the ambitious Rs 1,435 crore PAN 2.0 project, which was in the pipeline with the Digital India mission. The aim of this initiative is to overhaul the current system taxpayers registration and services, moving the Income Tax Department into a new era of digital efficiency.

Let's take a look at the new initiative and what as a taxpayer of the country we need to know about PAN 2.0.

What is PAN 2.0?

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: Bra-Clad Man Thrashed For Making 'Obscene' Reel In Crowded Panipat Market
VIDEO: Bra-Clad Man Thrashed For Making 'Obscene' Reel In Crowded Panipat Market
NTPC Green Energy And Maharashtra State Power Announce Joint Venture Ahead Of IPO Debut
NTPC Green Energy And Maharashtra State Power Announce Joint Venture Ahead Of IPO Debut
Bad News For Pakistan Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025, This Team Is Mulling To Postpone Tour Due To Clashes In Islamabad
Bad News For Pakistan Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025, This Team Is Mulling To Postpone Tour Due To Clashes In Islamabad
Winter Joint Pain: Learn Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Tips
Winter Joint Pain: Learn Causes, Symptoms And Prevention Tips

In a simple words, the PAN 2.0 project is a modernisation of the existing Permanent Account Number (PAN) system and the project is designed to integrate both core and non-core functions related to PAN and Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN) services into a unified digital ecosystem.

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only | Representational image

As many might be confused about the latest update, one of the best part of this initiative is that there is no need for existing PAN card holders to re-apply or get a new PAN. This transformation will be completely digital, aiming for a paperless and streamlined taxpayer experience.

How Will PAN 2.0 Benefit Taxpayers?

The primary aim of this initiative is to enhance the taxpayer experience by reducing delays and streamlining processes. It is expected that with this update, the taxpayers of the country can enhance a simplified and faster service, making processes like registration and updates quicker and more efficient.

Read Also
PAN Card With QR Code Soon As Cabinet Approves PAN 2.0 Project Worth ₹1,435 Crore
article-image

Other feature that is beneficial for the taxpayer in the PAN 2.0 initiative is that it will serve as a source of truth for all taxpayer information. In simple term, it means, it will have a improved data consistency. The integration of core and non-core PAN/TAN services will create a more consistent and accurate database, reducing the chances of errors and discrepancies.

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only |

Furthermore, by shifting into a fully digital platform, the new initiative ensures a better sustainable and paperless process.

In addition, it also focuses on upgrading the digital security. In a evolving world of digitalisation, this new initiative feature enhanced security advancement, protecting taxpayers data.

Read Also
PAN 2.0 Project Gets Nod From Cabinet; Here Is All You Need To Know
article-image

How Will PAN 2.0 Impact the Digital Taxpayer Ecosystem?

The introduction of PAN 2.0 is a significant step towards the government's vision of a Digital India. With about 78 crore PANs already issued, most of which belong to individuals, this upgrade will play a crucial role in digitalising various government services. PAN 2.0 will be used as a common identifier across multiple government agencies, simplifying the process of accessing various services online.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NTPC Green Energy And Maharashtra State Power Announce Joint Venture Ahead Of IPO Debut

NTPC Green Energy And Maharashtra State Power Announce Joint Venture Ahead Of IPO Debut

Interest Rate Cuts Expected To Boost Home Affordability In Next 12 Months: JLL Report

Interest Rate Cuts Expected To Boost Home Affordability In Next 12 Months: JLL Report

New SEBI Rules: Repo Transactions By Mutual Funds To Follow Mark-to-Market Valuation

New SEBI Rules: Repo Transactions By Mutual Funds To Follow Mark-to-Market Valuation

India's Luxury Housing Market Soars: CREDAI-MCHI Reports 18% Growth In Sales Value In H1 FY2025

India's Luxury Housing Market Soars: CREDAI-MCHI Reports 18% Growth In Sales Value In H1 FY2025

A Dazzling Kaleidoscope Of Colours: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

A Dazzling Kaleidoscope Of Colours: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350