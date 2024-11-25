PAN Card With QR Code Soon As Cabinet Approves PAN 2.0 Project Worth ₹1,435 Crore

PAN 2.0 project worth ₹1,435 crore |

The central government on Monday approved the PAN 2.0 project worth ₹1,435 Crore. The new PAN Card will have a QR Code, announced Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The existing PAN Card will be upgraded to the newer version free of cost.

#Cabinet approves #PAN 2.0 Project of the Income Tax Department. The financial implications for the PAN 2.0 Project will be Rs. 1,435 crore.



The PAN 2.0 Project enables technology-driven transformation of Taxpayer registration services



As per reports, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) led by PM Modi has given its nod for the project of the Income Tax Department.

As per the CCEA press release, the project will have a financial outlay of ₹1435 crore.

The move aligns with the government's Digital India vision, establishing PAN as a unified identifier across specified government agencies' digital platforms.

What is PAN?

The Income Tax Department issues a laminated card with a ten-character alphanumeric identification known as a Permanent Account Number (PAN). Any "person" can apply for it, or the department may assign it to them immediately without a formal request.

PAN is used by the Income Tax Department to keep track of and link all of an individual's transactions. Tax payments, TDS/TCS credits, income returns, particular transactions, and official correspondence are just a few of the many activities that fall under this category. A PAN is a special identification number that connects a "person" to the tax authority.

The linking of several documents and actions, such as tax payments, assessments, requests, and arrears, has been made easier with the advent of PAN. It facilitates fast access to information and assists in matching information obtained from a variety of internal and external sources on loans, investments, and company operations. This approach broadens the tax base while assisting in the detection of tax evasion.

What is PAN 2.0 Project?

The Income Tax Department's PAN 2.0 Project is set to introduce several key advantages through its technology-driven transformation of taxpayer registration services:

Mentioned below are a few key features:

-Ease of access and speedy service delivery with improved quality

-iEco-friendly processes and cost optimization

-Security and optimization of infrastructure for greater agility.

-Single Source of Truth and data consistency