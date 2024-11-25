Cabinet Approves ₹7,927 Crore Railway Projects To Boost Connectivity And Ease Congestion

PM Modi Leads Cabinet Approval of ₹7,927 Crore for Key Railway Projects to Boost Connectivity and Ease Congestion | Representational Image

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved three major railway projects worth approximately Rs 7,927 crore on Monday. The approved projects include the Jalgaon–Manmad 4th line (160 km), Bhusawal–Khandwa 3rd and 4th lines (131 km), and the Prayagraj (Iradatganj)–Manikpur 3rd line (84 km).

These multi-tracking projects span seven districts across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, covering approximately 639 km. The expected completion timeline for these projects is four years. "The projects aim to bolster connectivity, reduce congestion, and promote economic growth by upgrading Mumbai and Prayagraj rail route" said an official.

According to Indian Railway, the projects will improve logistical efficiency by increasing the existing line capacity of the sections and enhancing transportation networks, resulting in streamlined supply chains and accelerated economic growth

"The proposed multi-tracking projects will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections between Mumbai and Prayagraj" said an official adding that, the projects will generate direct employment for about one lakh human-days during construction period.

Apart from that project will enhance connectivity between two aspirational districts- Khandwa and Chitrakoot- and serve approx. 1,319 villages and about 38 lakh population.

"The proposed projects will enhance connectivity along the Mumbai–Prayagraj–Varanasi route by enabling the operation of additional passenger trains, benefiting pilgrims traveling to Jyotirlingas in Nashik (Trimbakeshwar), Khandwa (Omkareshwar), and Varanasi (Kashi Vishwanath), as well as religious places in Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Gaya, and Shirdi" said a senior railway official.

Additionally, the projects will promote tourism through improved access to various attractions such as Khajuraho UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ajanta & Ellora Caves UNESCO World Heritage Site, Devgiri Fort, Asirgarh Fort, Rewa Fort, Yawal Wildlife Sanctuary, Keoti Falls, and Purwa Falls etc.

The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 51 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum), because this route is the essential route for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertilizer, coal, steel, cement, containers etc.

Apart from that project will also help in achieving the climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country and it will also help reduce CO2 emissions by 271 crore Kg, which is equivalent to planting 11 crore trees.