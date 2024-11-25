Union Minister Of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw: 5 Lakh Railway Employees Recruited Transparently In Past Decade

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the National Convention of All India SC/ST Railway Employees Association in Nagpur, announcing the recruitment of 5 lakh railway employees over the past decade. | File Photo

Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said that five lakh railway employees have been recruited transparently in the last decade, surpassing the 4.4 lakh recruited between 2004 and 2014.

Speaking at the National Convention of the All India SC/ST Railway Employees Association at Ajani Railway Ground, Nagpur on Monday ,he highlighted the introduction of an annual recruitment calendar for the first time in Indian Railways' history.

The event saw the presence of key dignitaries, including B.L. Bhairava, President of the Association, Dharamveer Meena, General Manager of Central Railway, and Neenu, General Manager of South East Central Railway.

Ahead of Constitution Day, Vaishnaw emphasized the Modi government's respect for the Constitution, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gesture of bowing before it while entering Parliament. "Respect for the Constitution goes beyond symbolism; it is reflected in action," he stated.

The Minister also shed light on significant railway reforms, including the production of special and general coaches, with 12,000 general coaches currently under production. He unveiled a souvenir commemorating the association's efforts during the event.

During his visit to Nagpur, Vaishnaw paid tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Central Memorial in Deekshabhoomi. The two-day convention will conclude on Tuesday on Constitution Day.