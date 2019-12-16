CAB protesters are anti-nationals: VHP

“In spite of this logic of national interest, the violent demonstrations are being carried out by some pseudo-secularists and self-seeking political parties by confusing, misleading and inciting the people under the policy of minority appeasement and Rahul Gandhi’s empathy for Pak-Bangladeshi ‘infiltrators,” said Parande.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Veer Savarkar, VHP said that the former Congress president’s comments are highly condemnable and dangerous. VHP also appealed to the state governments to take strict action against all misguided frenzied elements and stop any kind of violence.

Targeting Mamta Banerjee and other CMs, who opposed CAB, VHP said that it is extremely unfortunate that the governments of some states, opposing the country’s CAA passed by the Parliament and validated by the President of the country, remain only silent spectators in these violent demonstrations, whereas, constitutionally everyone should come forward to implement the Act.

As per VHP, a sovereign democratic republic and its people must not equate the infiltrators/ undercover agents coming from other sovereign nations with Ghazwa-e-Hind baggage. While on the one hand it is our national duty to protect the oppressed refugees (minorities) under the policy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’

(‘The world is our family’), on the other hand, Rohingya Muslim infiltrators and Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators from a majority Islamic country threaten the security of the country and also damage the image of Indian Muslims.

So all Indians, including Indian political parties, should help the government in addressing the situation in national interest, Parande said.

On Rahul Gandhi’s ‘I am Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar’ remark, VHP termed it as humiliation of Swaatantrya Veer Savarkar by Rahul Gandhi to wage a war against the persecuted Hindu community.

Had there been even a speck of the sacrifice and patriotism of Savarkar in Rahul Gandhi or his family, today this condition would not have happened to them, said VHP general secretary Parande.