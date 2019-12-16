CAB protest: AMU simmers, shut till January 5, net blocked

“Exams have been cancelled and hostels will be vacated,” University officials announced late Sunday. Besides, internet services have been suspended in Aligarh till Monday night, with an aim to rein in the miscreants and put a lid on inflam matory material being circulated on social platforms.

Earlier, policemen used tear gas and water cannons to try and disperse the agitating students, who sought to take out a procession in solidarity with the Jamia students.

Cops claimed that stone pelting by the students constrained them to ward them off with a baton charge. Visuals showed cops firing tear gas shells from the main gate of the campus. Later, the police personnel entered the campus to curb the protests.