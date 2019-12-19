CAA Protests: What to do when you're detained?

The newly created Citizenship Amendment Act has seen protests from all quarters of India. Since getting the presidents assent, hundreds have been detained by the police, and in many places clashes have also turned violent.

Take today, that is December 19 for example. Hundreds of students, activists and opposition leaders were detained in Delhi after defying prohibitory orders to protest against the new citizenship law. The gates of around 20 metro stations had to be shut and restrictions were also temporarily placed on mobile internet services and traffic movement.

In Bengaluru, where Section 144 has been imposed, a similar situation could be seen. Hundreds of people, including noted historian Ramchandra Guha were detained in Bengaluru and other cities in Karnataka on Thursday for defying the prohibitory orders and staging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, police said.

Official numbers just from the vicinity of the Town Hall in Bengaluru stood at around 200.