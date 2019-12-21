CAA protests Updates: Kerala; Police use water cannons on Congress workers in Kozhikode

Kerala: Police use water cannons on Congress workers who were protesting against in Kozhikode
Tamil Nadu: Protestors break barricades during demonstration against Citizenship Act near MGR Chennai Central Railway Station.
RJD workers vandalise auto rickshaws in Bhagalpur during 'bandh' called by the party against Citizenship Act and National Register of Citizens.
NCP Sharad Pawar has said the new citizenship law will disturb and hurt religious, social unity and harmony in the country. Sharad Pawar asked if migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan can be allowed then why not Sri Lankan Tamils.
Railways property worth Rs 88 crore have been damaged in protests against the Citizenship Act. While property worth Rs 72 crore has been damaged in Eastern Railway Zone, the amount for the same in South Eastern Railway Zone is Rs 13 crore. Property worth Rs 3 crore damaged in Northeast Frontier Zone.
Around 150 people have been detained while FIR has been filed against 100 people for holding protest on Friday in Prayagraj. Another FIR was filed against 10,000 unknown persons over charges of violation of Section 144 imposed in the area.
