CAA protest Updates: Jamia students Ladeeda Sakhaloon, Aysha Renna join Owaisi led anti-CAA rally

UP govt starts process to seize property of rioters
The Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash has set up a four-member panel that will assess damage to public and private property during the violence in anti-CAA protests.
The panel will identify the trouble makers and impose fine on them and if they fail to pay the amount, their properties will be confiscated.
This order is based on a 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict that allows the government to recover the losses from those who caused it.
(Source: IANS)
Narrow escape for Firozabad cop as bullet pierce through vest, gets stuck in wallet
A police constable in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad had a narrow escape from death on Saturday after a bullet fired during a protest here pierced through his bulletproof vest and got stuck in his wallet.
Constable Vijendra Kumar says that he feels like he has been granted a second life.
"I was on duty in the Nalband area when some of the protestors opened fire at us. The bullet pierced my bullet vest and got stuck in the wallet that was kept in the pocket of my jacket. There were 4 ATM cards and some pictures of Shiv Ji and Sai Baba. It feels like this is my second life," Kumar said.
(Source: ANI)
CAA concerns all Indians, not just Muslims: Owaisi
The fight against the new citizenship law is "not just the issue of Muslims" but concerns all Indians and there should be a sustained struggle against the legislation, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed.
"Why should I stand in queue and tell that I am an Indian? I have been born in this land. I am a citizen (of India). All 100 crore Indians have to stand in queue (to submit proof of citizenship). This is not just the issue of Muslims but an issue concerning all Indians. I am telling 'Modi-bhakts' also. You also have to stand in queue and bring documents," the Hyderabad MP said late Saturday night.
At a meeting organised by the United Muslim Action Committee, an umbrella body of various Muslim groups at Darussalam, the headquarters of AIMIM in the city, Owaisi asserted that Indian Muslims had chosen to remain India at the time of partition by rejecting "Jinnah's two-nation theory".
(Source: PTI)
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala leads anti-CAA protest in Malappuram
Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Saturday led a protest here, which was attended by a large number of people, against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
"Inaugurated the protest against unconstitutional CAA at Malappuram. Protests were held in all districts led by senior Congress leaders. Huge turnout at these rallies are reflective of the intense wrath among people against the divisive politics of Modi-Shah. #IndiaRejectsCAA_NRC," Chennithala tweeted.
Earlier, Chennithala said that the police firing and arrest of journalists in Mangaluru was a declaration of war on democracy and freedom of expression.
(Source: ANI)
'I am very disappointed, they have lost the narrative', says former Union Minister Salman Khurshid on BJP's campaign over CAA
Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday said that the BJP has "lost the narrative" over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
Amid the nationwide protests against the newly-enacted law, the BJP has decided to launch a massive communication campaign to allay the public fears and apprehensions over the Citizenship Act. As part of this, the party will reach out to over three crore families, organise press conferences at over 250 places in the next 10 days, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav had said.
Khurshid told ANI, "I am very disappointed... Their job is very tough, it is very difficult, and 250 is not going to do it. If they want my advice, it should be 2000. They have lost the narrative. Here are people saying India united, India won, India as a secular nation... The challenge to the BJP is that we will not allow the idea of India to be dissipated. They will need a million press conferences and it will not make a difference."
(Source: ANI)
Jamia students Ladeeda Sakhaloon, Aysha Renna join Owaisi led anti-CAA rally
Jamia Millia Islamia University students Ladeeda Sakhaloon and Aysha Renna on Saturday shared the stage with All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi at a rally here.
The two girls, who hail from Kerala, had become the face of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University's protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).
(Source: ANI)
