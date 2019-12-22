CAA protest Updates: Jamia students Ladeeda Sakhaloon, Aysha Renna join Owaisi led anti-CAA rally

The Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash has set up a four-member panel that will assess damage to public and private property during the violence in anti-CAA protests.

The panel will identify the trouble makers and impose fine on them and if they fail to pay the amount, their properties will be confiscated.

This order is based on a 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict that allows the government to recover the losses from those who caused it.

(Source: IANS)