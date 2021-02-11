CAA protest: SC rejects bail plea of activist Akhil Gogoi arrested under UAPA

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected to grant bail to peasants' activist Akhil Gogoi who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Assam.

A bench of justices N V Ramana, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose dismissed Gogoi's bail plea, saying, "We will not consider the petition at this stage." The bench, however, told advocate Runamoni Bhuyan that the petitioner may approach the top court for bail once the trial starts.

"Cannot consider bail in light of the allegations as of now. Maybe later, you can file an application. Let the trial proceed. Courts have started functioning now," the Bench added.