Akhil Gogoi sent to 14-day custody, his house raided

Talking to the media, Akhil Gogoi’s wife Gitashree Tamuly said that the CID team seized his PAN card, bank passbook and other bank details. They were looking for files related to Kaziranga Orchid and Bio-diversity Park.

The search team also seized some of his unpublished writings, a laptop and some other files relating to his agitation against the big dam in the state. At least 40 books have also been picked up from the office of KMSS.

“One of the officials asked me why we held protests during a time when the Japanese Prime Minister was to visit the city to ink treaties with PM Modi,” Gitashree said.

“We have been together for over a decade now. I don’t see that any of Akhil’s activities can be association with terror. They won’t be able to prove their charges unless they manipulate the papers to gain their vested interest,” Gitashree said while referring to a query made by CID officials about Gogoi’s association with terror activities.

Gogoi was arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in Jorhat recently. He has been booked relevant IPC and UAPA Sections. The next hearing of the case will be on January 10, 2020.