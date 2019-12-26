NIA searches RTI activist Akhil Gogoi's house in Guwahati

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at the residence of RTI activist Akhil Gogoi, who was arrested earlier this month, in Guwahati, officials said.

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader, whose custody is slated to end on Friday, was booked by the agency under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and stringent Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act.