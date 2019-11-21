Rajyashri Choudhary, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha's president worships Godse at their Daulatganj office

Rajyashri Choudhary, ‘Netaji’ Subhas Chandra Bose’s grand niece worshipped Mahatma Gandhi’s murderer, Nathuram Godse in Gwalior on Tuesday. Rajyashri is also the president of the national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, she worshipped Godse’s portrait by offering prayers at the Hindu outfit’s Daulatganj office.

Rajyashri and Mahasabha national spokesman Nisha Katoch had arrived at Daulatganj office after offering prayers at Rani Laxmibai’s statue on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

Rajyashri and Nisha also blamed Congress for Gandhi’s murder, to which the state minister Govind Singh said the Congress would not let Godse’s ideology flourish in the state, and would crack down on elements who worship him.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday had asked the police force to monitor the Hindu Maha Sabha strictly, he had said that the glorification of Godse will not be tolerated in the state. The crackdown had come a day after the Hindu outfit had offered prayers to Godse and co-conspirator Narayan Apte.

Post the event on Friday, the Gwalior police had booked the Mahasabha’s spokesman Naresh Batham under IPC Section 153-A for distributing leaflets glorifying Godse and holding Gandhi responsible for the Partition. However, days after the FIR was filed, Nareswh is still untraceable.