Maha govt formation: Farmers first, Govt can wait

So, it was indeed heartening when on Wednesday, keeping up with the Joneses, NCP chief Sharad Pawar took time out from the frantic political activity to meet PM Modi, to seek his urgent intervention in initiating relief measures for distressed farmers. In fact, Pawar has discussed little else this week.

On Monday, he was closeted with the working president of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi; on the menu were Risotto and the farm crisis in the state.

Last month, a Sena delegation led by newly minted MLA from Worli, Aditya Thackeray, Ramdas Kadam and Eknath Shinde, met the governor and sought prompt financial aid for farmers hit by untimely rains.

In the light of the political suspense over government formation since the declaration of the assembly election results on October 24, in which no single party mustered a simple majority of 145 seats, this overweening concern over farmers’ issues seems befuddling.

The public is left scratching its head in wonderment – has it just witnessed the birth of a new political euphemism? The most stumped are the farmers: after all, they never had it so good.