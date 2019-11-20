Sharad Pawar to meet Modi in Parliament to discuss Maharashtra farmers' issue

Pawar will demand relief package for the farmers from the Prime Minister." Heavy rains in Maharashtra have resulted in huge losses for farmers in Nashik and in its nearby areas.

On November 15, Pawar had taken stock of crop loses in the region due to unseasonal rains and said that he will speak to the Central government and concerned minister for appropriate assistance to farmers.

Pawar had also met government officials in the district and asked them to conduct surveys of the destroyed crops.